Ghana to export power by 2020 – Energy Minister – Myjoyonline.com

Ghana may export power to neighbouring countries by 2020 if current reforms in the energy sector are completed, Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has said. The Minister said the country could be generating in excess energy capacity of 1,700 megawatts …
