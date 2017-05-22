Ghana welcomed as full member union of World Rugby – Myjoyonline.com
|
Ghana welcomed as full member union of World Rugby
Myjoyonline.com
World Rugby Council has approved the application by the Ghana Rugby Football Union as a full member union, bringing the total number to 104 full members and 17 associates. The union became an associate member of World Rugby in April 2004 and is a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!