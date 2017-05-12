Ghanaian British Architect David Adjaye awarded Knighthood today

Renowned architect David Adjaye has been awarded with a Knighthood for his service to architecture. The investiture ceremony was performed by Prince William today. Adjaye was born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents. In 1994, he set up his first office, where his ingenious use of materials and his sculptural ability established him as an architect […]

