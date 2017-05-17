Ghanaian man butchers fiancée to death (Graphic Photos)

According to the story shared by Facebook user, Opanyin Khay Kuti, a Ghanaian man gruesomely murdered his fiance on the 13th of May.

He however did not state the reason behind the action. He wrote…



“Hmmmmm.LADIES PLSS BECAREFUL ON WHO TO DATE.HMMMMMM Ooooh sorri wai OMG Maame Yaa .i took it as a normal butchering frm that heartless fiancée of urs when it hpn 12pm yesti in the afternoon and never belv which resulted ur early death smh? Charlie it can hpn to everyone so far as u are dating or in a relationship wit a stupid partner who has no respect and careless for ur living, pls my humble advice to fb frns is just stay positive and wait for God’s approval b4 entering into any relationship which leads to marriage! Some of our men are heartless and careless when it comes to the word LOVE with their jealousy inheritance from birth.Very scary picx but sorry dignities”

See the graphic photos below..

PHOTO HERE

PHOTO HERE

PHOTO HERE

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

