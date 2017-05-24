Ghanaian varsities bar Bayelsa students from exams

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—THE Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, has drawn the attention of the Bayelsa State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, to the predicament of students of the state origin on scholarship in Ghanaian universities, who have been barred from writing their semester examinations, following the failure of his administration to pay their school fees and other levies.

National president of the Delta state-based Ijaw rights group, Austin Ozobo, in a statement, yesterday, said: “We want well-meaning Ijaw sons and daughters to prevail on Governor Dickson to rise to his responsibility to the plight of Bayelsa scholarship students in foreign lands.

“We are reliably informed that about 12 students in various universities in Ghana under the Bayelsa State Scholarship Scheme have been barred from writing their semester examinations due to the inability of Bayelsa State Government to pay their school fees and other levies for some time now.

“We are surprised at this appalling situation. Governor Dickson should live up to expectation. How can a governor abandon his scholarship students in a foreign land?”

No responsible government will do so. abandon its scholarship students in foreign land. The abandoned students in King’s University College and Knutsford University College are in a verge of returning home, they hardly feed and get other basic amenities for themselves in Ghana and other countries due to the state government failure to live up to its responsibility.

“One of the affected students from Knutsford University College told us that since 2013 when she got the admission on scholarship, Bayelsa State Government has not paid her school fees, it was her mother that was paying, but now her mother could no longer afford to bear the burden any longer and currently she has been barred from writing her semester examinations.

“We equally gathered that the schools had earlier sent memorandum to the Bayelsa State Government and its scholarship board to pay outstanding fees of various Bayelsa State students on scholarship, but the government did not bother to get back to the authorities of the universities.”

