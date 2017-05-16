Ghana’s Economy Will Be Formalized By End Of 2017- Bawumia – Peace FM Online
Citifmonline
Ghana's Economy Will Be Formalized By End Of 2017- Bawumia
Peace FM Online
The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined three major strategies to formalize Ghana's economy. Giving his keynote address at the maiden national policy summit held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Monday, the Vice President …
