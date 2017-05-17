Ghost? Headless Man Walks Down A Busy Street & Nobody Noticed It (Photo/Shocking Video)

A mysterious man without a head on his shoulders has been spotted walking down a busy street in broad daylight.



A video has emerged and is being circulated on the internet, showing a mysterious man walking down the street without a head on his neck.

The creepy video showed the headless man walking down the street in broad daylight, sparking speculations about the existence of mysterious beings without heads.

This mobile phone footage taken from inside a moving car shows the man walking along the side of the road with no head on his shoulders.

With today’s technology, it’s tough to separate mystery from some kind of video editing, so people have begun to debate the authenticity of the video.

Many have called the footage fake, but some think this is evidence that the existence of headless mythical creatures known as ‘akephaloi’ who live in remote parts of the world is true.

Watch the video below:

The post Ghost? Headless Man Walks Down A Busy Street & Nobody Noticed It (Photo/Shocking Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

