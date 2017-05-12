Pages Navigation Menu

Ghost workers: Benue government resorts to ‘table payment’ of salaries

Posted on May 12, 2017

The Benue State government has announced that it would soon commence the ‘table payment’ of workers’ salaries. It said the policy would check cases of fraud as well as ascertain the actual workforce in the state civil service. Deputy Governor of the state, Benson Abounu, made this known yesterday shortly after chairing a meeting of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

