Gianluigi Donnarumma And Jan Oblak Lined Up As Potential Replacements For David De Gea

Jose Mourinho is eyeing up AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid, as potential replacements for ‘keeper David de Gea, according to The Sun.

De Gea remains focused on United, amid speculation over a summer move to the Bernabeu.

 Slovenian Oblak, 24, who plays for Atletico Madrid, has a whopping £85m release clause in his contract and the La Liga side have no need to sell him.
Jan Oblak has kept 20 clean sheets in 37 games for Diego Simeone’s men this season.

Mourinho’s other target is teenager Donnarumma, who broke into Italian giants AC Milan’s first team at the age of 16 and is still number one now aged 18.

He has just 13 months to run on his current contract at the San Siro – but unsurprisingly for a starlet of his standing, he is represented by Mino Raiola so he will ensure a huge fee is involved.

The post Gianluigi Donnarumma And Jan Oblak Lined Up As Potential Replacements For David De Gea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

