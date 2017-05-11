Pages Navigation Menu

Gianni Infantino rails at 'fake news' stories and 'Fifa-bashing' – The Guardian

Gianni Infantino rails at 'fake news' stories and 'Fifa-bashing'
Gianni Infantino speaking at the 67th Fifa congress in Bahrain on Thursday. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images. Gianni Infantino. Gianni Infantino rails at 'fake news' stories and 'Fifa-bashing'. • Football governing body president makes combative …
Infantino slams 'fake news' surrounding 'new' FIFAVanguard
FIFA's Gianni Infantino blames 'governance gurus' for failing footballEurosport.co.uk
12 Fifa members don't know that Germany are world championsThe Independent
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

