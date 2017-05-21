Gideon Moi: I’ll stick to 2022 ambition – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Gideon Moi: I'll stick to 2022 ambition
The Standard
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) and other leaders during prayer and thanksgiving ceremony at Kabimoi in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County. [Photo: Suleiman Mbatiah/Standard]. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has said he will stand firm to achieve his political …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!