Gideon Moi: I'll stick to 2022 ambition

The Standard

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) and other leaders during prayer and thanksgiving ceremony at Kabimoi in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County. [Photo: Suleiman Mbatiah/Standard]. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has said he will stand firm to achieve his political …



and more »