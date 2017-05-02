Gigabyte targets graphics pros, PC gamers with its new Pantone-certified laptop
Gigabyte introduced the Aero 15 laptop sporting a Pantone-certified screen, making it an ideal solution for graphic artists and ad designers. But don’t let the certification fool you: The Aero 15 makes for a great PC gaming laptop too.
