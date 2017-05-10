Pages Navigation Menu

Gimenez, Torres return for Atletico rescue mission

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) and Atletico Madrid's forward Fernando Torres stand on the field at the end of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg football match Real Madrid CF vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on May 2, 2017. OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Coach Diego Simeone welcomes back Jose Maria Gimenez from injury, while Fernando Torres returns up front as Atletico Madrid attempt to overcome a 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg deficit against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Gimenez missed the first leg decided by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick eight days ago due to a groin strain.

However, he replaces Lucas Hernandez in defence allowing Simeone the option to either start the Uruguayan at right-back or switch to a back three.

Torres comes in for Kevin Gameiro in Simeone’s only other change from the first leg.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane makes just one enforced change from the first leg as Danilo replaces the injured Dani Carvajal at right-back.

Ronaldo returns as one of eight changes from a much-changed Real team that thrashed Granada 4-0 on Saturday.

Teams

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak; Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis; Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Gabi (capt), Koke; Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Keylor Navas; Danilo, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos (capt), Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Cüneyt Cakır (TUR)

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper.

