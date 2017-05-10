Gimenez, Torres return for Atletico rescue mission

Coach Diego Simeone welcomes back Jose Maria Gimenez from injury, while Fernando Torres returns up front as Atletico Madrid attempt to overcome a 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg deficit against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Gimenez missed the first leg decided by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick eight days ago due to a groin strain.

However, he replaces Lucas Hernandez in defence allowing Simeone the option to either start the Uruguayan at right-back or switch to a back three.

Torres comes in for Kevin Gameiro in Simeone’s only other change from the first leg.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane makes just one enforced change from the first leg as Danilo replaces the injured Dani Carvajal at right-back.

Ronaldo returns as one of eight changes from a much-changed Real team that thrashed Granada 4-0 on Saturday.

Teams

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak; Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis; Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Gabi (capt), Koke; Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Keylor Navas; Danilo, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos (capt), Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Cüneyt Cakır (TUR)

