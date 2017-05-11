Girl allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend to death for proposing to another woman in Rivers State (Graphic Photos)

A chorister, Boma Mac-pepple has been accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Okojaja, who is an usher, for reportedly proposing to another woman in Opobo, Rivers State.

The incident reportedly happened on the night of Monday, 8th May at about 10:30pm. the accused, Boma that same night at about that time, posted this….



See graphic photos of Nathan after he was stabbed below….

