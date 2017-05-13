Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Girl child education poor in Ekiti – Prof Ajayi

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Professor of Political Science, in the Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado Ekiti, KunleAjayi, has condemned the low level of girl child education in Ekiti State. The university don, who expressed sadness at the development, saying this shouldn’t have been the case, in spite of the global recognition granted the state consisting of highly educated citizens. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.