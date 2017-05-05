Pages Navigation Menu

Girl who got beaten by her father for watching television at her neighbour’s place, gets new television and 2 years Gotv subscription

A girl who got battered by her father for going to watch Television at her neighbour’s place, can now watch television at her own house after sympathisers donated a television set and a GOTV decoder with a two-year subscription to the family of a young girl whose father brutalised her for going to a neighbour’s …

