Girls call me to help them get married- businessman

Mohammed Jacob, a business man who married off 50 girls in Yobe on Sunday said girls have incessantly called him to help them get married. He said this at the marriage ceremony of the newlyweds according to a report by daily trust. It was learnt that barely a month ago, Jacob married off 40 internally …

The post Girls call me to help them get married- businessman appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

