Glad Buhari Appeared Today But He Should Resign & Go Take Care Of His Health – Fani Kayode

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Aviation Miniters Fani Kayode has advised President Buhari to resign and go take care of his health.Fani Kayode said this barely few hours after seeing President Buhari attending Juma a’t service today.

In His Words..

Glad that Buhari was at the mosque today.Again we call upon him to resign and to go and take care of his health.We say NO to corpsocracy!

