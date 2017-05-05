Glad you attended Juma’at prayer, but we are tired of ‘Corpsocracy’, resign – Femi-Kayode

By Nwafor Sunday

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has expressed his joy over President Muhammadu Buhari’s appearance in the public on Friday, and called upon the president to resign and focus on his health.

Kayode made this known via his tweeter handle on Friday, when it was reported by newsmen that President Buhari, attended Jumaát prayer at the Aso Villa Mosque,

Recall that, President Buhari was absent from the Federal Executive Meetings (FEC) for three consecutive times, perhaps his absence caused rumours to ripple that he was gravely ill.

However, this made the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday, to took to social media and said that her husband was not ill as being perceived.

Recall also that Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Debo Adeniran, an activist, have called on the president to take urgent leave and attend to his health.

Others seeking for the presidents resignation includes, Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative (OGYPEDI), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, among others.

According to Fayose, ” “We have unprecedented hunger in the land, as Nigerians were are being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places. It is better for the president to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity. If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail.” He said this in statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

He equally said that, “If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”

Another was a statement made by the National Coordinator of OGYPEDI, in Osogbo during the organisation’s emergency meeting on the state of the nation, Mr.Japhet Omene said, ”Since the President came back to the country from his medical leave abroad he has been inactive and silent which is a bad omen for the country. It is very glaring and conspicuous that the President needs rest to recover well, but we advise him to resign on health issues. “The President needs to address some issues facing the country that made Nigerians lose faith in him. Nigerians are still waiting for the change he promised”.

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN had equally called on president Buhari to resign and take care of his health. According to Bishop Simeon Okah, National Vice President PFN (South-South), at a joint meeting with CAN in Warri, Delta State said, “Today our children are now being deported from America and here we have people from outside our country killing people and raping our daughters, mother and wives. Our farmers no longer have farmlands to farm. I think it’s high time we started defending ourselves if the government cannot help us. The economy is dying.

“When Jonathan handed over to Buhari, the exchange rate was between N170 to N190 to a dollar. Today, it is N550 to a dollar. Imagine how things had gone bad? While the church will pray, if he (Buhari) cannot save the country, let him resign for the country to move to where God wants it to be.”

However, basing on this reports Mr. Femi Fani Kayode, expressed his joy and happiness to see president Buhari in the public via television, radio and newspapers reportage, thus having missed FEC meeting for a consecutive three times.

Finally, joining the host of activists who wants the presidents resignation, Mr. Kayode called upon president Buhari to resign and take care of his health for ‘We say No to Corpsocracy, he said.

See his tweet bellow:

Glad that @MBuhari was at the mosque today.Again we call upon him to resign and to go and take care of his health.We say NO to corpsocracy! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 5, 2017

The post Glad you attended Juma’at prayer, but we are tired of ‘Corpsocracy’, resign – Femi-Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

