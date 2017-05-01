Glo Charges Workers to Reinforce Virtues of Hard Work

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2017 May Day, encouraging them to continue to reinforce the virtues of hard work and excellence in their duties. In a statement issued in Lagos, Globacom commended the resilient spirit of Nigerian workers in spite of daunting challenges, and urged them to continue to uphold the dignity of labour, adding that they remain the bedrock of the nation’s economic growth.

“We salute Nigerian workers on this auspicious occasion and commend them for their hard work, commitment and resourcefulness which have continued to grow and sustain the nation’s economy over the years,” Globacom said.

While wishing the workers a happy May Day celebration, Globacom added that “the progress that Nigeria has made in different sectors of the economy over the years is mainly attributable to the contributions of the country’s workers,” adding that “they remain the pillar on which the nation’s economy rests firmly.”

The company therefore urged labour unions in the country to implore their members to build a stronger work culture that will engender a more efficient and productive work force. The company posited that this will potentially lead to the entrenchment of due process and world-class labour standards in the country.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

