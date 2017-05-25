Glo Records Largest Internet Penetration In Q1 2017 – Leadership Newspapers
|
Glo Records Largest Internet Penetration In Q1 2017
Leadership Newspapers
Globacom has once again demonstrated its data pedigree in Nigeria by recording the largest percentage of data subscribers in relation to the total number of customers on any network in the country. This was revealed in the Nigerian Communications …
Glo, MTN Record Increased Data Penetration in Q1
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!