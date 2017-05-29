Globacom: Grandmasters of data

Still on the most critical element of telephony in Nigeria: who would have ever believed, before the glorious advent of Glo- bacom, that per second billing was feasible from the outset? Especially after MTN Ni- geria had trenchantly made it look impos- sible—in fact, unthinkable, economically unrealistic and unsustainable!

Our compatriots will forever remem- ber Dr. Adenuga Jnr. amid overflowing gratitude for his inestimable, bullish and catalytic intervention in the South Afri- can company’s telephonic rip-off. Dr. Ad- enuga’s optimal concern was not return on investment, but the empowerment of our people foremostly. That, for me, is the sum- mit essence of life: touching other lives.

The exclusive agreement between Glo- bacom and Vodafone will catalyze the seamless experiences of subscribers on the network. Already, Globacom is reputed for service. Going by the profound partnership with Vodafone, the transformative ethos in terms of quality of offerings/service will be such that would be confirmatory of the non-existence of its kind on these shores.

Globacom is indeed the fallout of its proprietor’s overall domestication of quin- tessence and unflinching subscription to a profundity of success paradigms in every- thing no matter the challenges and odds. His sterling belief in possibilities and limit- less opportunities forecloses the mirage of impossibilities.

Mr. Chairman does not believe that any- thing is impossible as long as he is involved! Really, with his confounding and inexpli- cable cerebal sophistication, aristocratic opulence and the superfluity of human and material resources at his disposal, nothing should be a drawback, a problem or even an odd to this man of philanthropic illimitability.

Going by the exclusive Partner Market deal comprising upgrade of facilities and massive deployment of utilities in Nigeria and The Republic of Benin, the resultant synergy by the two international brands will culminate in an exponential uplift of the experiences of consumer and business customers through the profuse instrumentalities of a combination of their unsurpassed mobile, voice and data products and a pedigree of unrivalled global reputation.