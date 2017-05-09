Global conventional oil discoveries drop to record low in 2016—Report – Vanguard
Vanguard
Global conventional oil discoveries drop to record low in 2016—Report
Vanguard
Global conventional oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016 as companies continued to cut spending. Also, the number of conventional resources sanctioned for development last year reached their lowest level in more than 70 years, the International …
India's ONGC Scores 23 New Oil, Gas Discoveries Despite 70-Year Low
