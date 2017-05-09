Global oil rig counts hit 956 in April – Vanguard
Vanguard
Global oil rig counts hit 956 in April
There are strong indications that oil exploration and production have increased in different parts of the world as the global rig counts hit 956 in April 2017, showing an increase of 13 against 943 recorded in March, this year. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
