Global Tablet Market shipment plunges, Apple 1Q17 hits decline

APPLE experienced its 13th consecutive quarter of year – over -year shipment decline despite being the market leader in 1 Q17 as the worldwide tablet market once again ,contracted in the first quarter of 2017 ( 1Q17 ) with total shipments of 36 . 2 million, a year -over – year decline of 8. 5% […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

