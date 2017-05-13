Global Waves! R Kelly remixes Davido’s Hit Song “IF” | Listen on BN

American superstar R Kelly has confirmed the global status of DMW boss Davido‘s hit song, “IF“. The singer posted a video of himself playing the remix in his car and wrote: 🚨NEW MUSIC ALERT🚨 I had to jump on the remix to Nigerian artist @davidoofficial song, “IF,” debuting at #2 on the charts! Watch the video below: 🚨NEW MUSIC […]

The post Global Waves! R Kelly remixes Davido’s Hit Song “IF” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

