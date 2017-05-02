Pages Navigation Menu

GM says will be first to profit from electric cars

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 11, 2016 shows Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development reveals the 2017 GMC Acadia crossover SUV to the news media at the 2016 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. General Motors reported a jump in first-quarter earnings on April 28, 2017, topping analysts' estimates following strong sales in North America. The auto giant clocked another quarter of strong returns in North America from its line of trucks and crossover vehicles for which demand has remained strong amid relatively cheap gasoline prices. BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

US auto giant General Motors is poised to become the first manufacturer to make a profit from electric vehicles, a GM executive predicted on Monday.

The company leads the pack in reducing the cost of electric vehicles and ultimately offering an affordable version, said Mark Reuss, GM’s executive vice president for product development.

Engineers have been working to reduce mass and improve battery efficiency since it does not take as much power to move a lighter-weight vehicle, he said.

“That’s the mantra inside product development. That’s what all our engineers are all working toward,” Reuss told reporters.

And as GM increases production of electric vehicles, particularly in China, where GM has plans to introduce 10 different electric models by 2020, it will help drive down the cost of battery cells.

“We know the customers would like to drive electric but are unwilling to pay, and that’s why we’re going to be the first company to sell electric vehicles that people can afford at a profit,” Reuss said.

GM will soon introduce a plug-in, all-electric vehicle based on the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, and a Buick extended range electric vehicle similar to the Chevrolet Volt.

Other carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, PSA, Volkswagen, Ford and Tesla are promising to bring out additional electric vehicles, including Tesla’s Model 3 due out in July aimed at the middle market.

GM’s electric vehicles also will serve as a platform for the company’s efforts to launch autonomous vehicles, Reuss said. GM has already begun testing self-driving tests in Detroit, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Reuss noted that deploying a fleet of all-electric autonomous vehicles would help lower battery costs.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

