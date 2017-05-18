”Go & Face EFCC” – APC Youths Protest Suswam’s Return To Benue (Photos)

Youths of APC extraction in Gboko town staged a protest over the visit of Dr. Gabriel Torwua Suswam, former governor of Benue state to Gboko, the traditional headquarters of Tiv nation.

Dr. Suswam who recently regained freedom after many months of incarceration by DSS was in Gboko to pay homage to the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof James Ortese Ornguga Ayatse after which he addressed his party supporters at Amaco Hotel, Gboko.

The protesting youths were sighted at a major road linking Bristow roundabout to Central police station with banners and placards with different inscriptions against Suswam.

A good portion of wheelbarrow pushers added colour to the protest just as Okada people joined the protest