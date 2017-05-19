Goalkeper Adrian Signs New West Ham Contract

Slaven Bilic has confirmed West Ham have taken up an option to extend goalkeeper Adrian’s contract, but he is less sure on the futures of Alvaro Arberloa and Reece Oxford.

“Adrian, we have an option and we have activated that. He is our player and we are happy,” Bilic said this morning.

“Arbeloa is a different situation, his contract is up now but I won’t discuss that right now.

“I spoke to Reece a couple of days ago, his agent and the club. It’s a shame he didn’t play when he went to Reading. He went to a club already playing good, maybe it was a club too big for him at the moment.

“He needs a season where he can play competitive football week-in, week-out.”

The post Goalkeper Adrian Signs New West Ham Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

