Goat born with one eye worshipped by villagers in India (Photos)

Some villagers believe the goat, that was born in Assam in India, is sacred and have begun to worship it after it was born a week ago. Vets predicted that the goat, which also only has one ear, would die within a few days but it has defied the odds so far.

People have been visiting the village to see the kid which suffers from a condition seen in other animals including horses, pigs, cows and cats. The condition which causes the defect is called cyclopia and occurs when the two hemispheres of the brain do not separate.

This leads to the formation of a single central cavity with one eye, or sometimes partially fused or separate eyeballs. The eyelashes and eyelids are absent, as is any true nose.

The goat’s owner, Mukhuri Das said: ‘I was shocked. It’s like a miracle and people have been coming to our place to see this baby goat.’

‘It’s my responsibility to take care of the baby goat. I have been feeding him like a normal goat.’



‘It might be something from God that the baby goat was born in our house.’

Mukhuri also believes that the birth of this kid will bring luck to his home.

He said: ‘So many people are coming to our place to see this baby goat. We are happy that it’s making us famous.’

