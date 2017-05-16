Gobara ta haddasa hasarar kayaryakin kudi kimanin Miliyan N150 a Zungeru Polytechnic – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Gobara ta haddasa hasarar kayaryakin kudi kimanin Miliyan N150 a Zungeru Polytechnic

Gobara ta haddasa hasarar kayaryakin kudi kimanin Miliyan N150 a Zungeru Polytechnic
Gobarar da ta auku a Niger State Polytechnic zungeru jihar Niger a satin da ya gabata a tayi sanadiyyar hasarar kayan kudi da ya kai Miliyan N150 da doriya a bayanin Raktan makarantar, Dr. Umar Egbako. A cewar NAIJ.com Egbako ya sanarda manema …
Fire destroys property worth N150 million at Zungeru PolytechnicThe Nation Newspaper

