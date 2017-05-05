Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GoCelery.com Exchange Platform Suddenly Halts Withdrawals and Deposits Without Explanation

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin wallets halting deposits and withdrawals is never a good sign. GoCelery.com, an online platform to buy and sell Bitcoin, has done exactly that. No one knows for sure what is going or why this decision was made in the first place. There is no mention on their blog, yet deposits and withdrawals have been … Continue reading GoCelery.com Exchange Platform Suddenly Halts Withdrawals and Deposits Without Explanation

The post GoCelery.com Exchange Platform Suddenly Halts Withdrawals and Deposits Without Explanation appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.