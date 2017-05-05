Pages Navigation Menu

God and Buhari will determine my next move in 2019‎ – El-rufai

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Kaduna State ​Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that his fate in the 2019 election lies with God and President Muhammad Buhari. El-Rufai spoke on Wednesday on a special phone-in radio programme in Kaduna to mark his two years in office. “If the president comes and meets me and says I want you to re-contest or […]

God and Buhari will determine my next move in 2019‎ – El-rufai

