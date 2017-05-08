God knows why Nigeria is in recession – Kemi Adeosun

Nigeria Today

Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has assured Nigerians not to lose hope, saying the current recession is a phase that will soon be over. She said this on Sunday while speaking with journalists after attending the 20th anniversary of the Treasure House …

Adeosun: there's hope for Nigeria The Nation Newspaper



all 4 news articles »