Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“God made me pass through all these challenges to make me a better person” – Tee Billz

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Over a year ago, artiste manager Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz tried to take his life by jumping into the lagoon under the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge in Lagos. He was however rescued by passersby and friends and family who got wind of his intention. He had insinuated that the reason for the move was […]

The post “God made me pass through all these challenges to make me a better person” – Tee Billz appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.