GoDaddy brings SMS notifications and new payment methods to GoCentral
Web host GoDaddy is enhancing GoCentral, its website and ecommerce design tool, with Apple Pay and PayPal One Touch integration, SMS support, and more. They’re scheduled to launch this month.
