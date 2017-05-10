Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Goddess of X, Maheeda Strips Down Her Cloths, Teases Fans with er*tic Underwear Photos

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Just like her usual tradition, Maheeda has released some red hot explicit photos where she took off her cloths to tease her fans in er*tic Instagram photos. Controversial Nigerian singer and self acclaimed Goddess of X, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda, has taken to her Instagram page to tease her fans and thousands of …

The post Goddess of X, Maheeda Strips Down Her Cloths, Teases Fans with er*tic Underwear Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.