Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Godin To Miss Rest Of Liga Season Due To Ban

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Diego Godin will not play Atletico Madrid’s last two game of the season, after he was sent off for two bookable offences against Eibar.

The defender was sent off in the 1-0 win and directed abusive words at the referee, the linesman and fourth official.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He was given an automatic one game ban for getting sent off and two more for the language he used against the officials.

Godin will miss matches against Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao and the first match of next season.

The post Godin To Miss Rest Of Liga Season Due To Ban appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.