Godin To Miss Rest Of Liga Season Due To Ban

Diego Godin will not play Atletico Madrid’s last two game of the season, after he was sent off for two bookable offences against Eibar.

The defender was sent off in the 1-0 win and directed abusive words at the referee, the linesman and fourth official.

He was given an automatic one game ban for getting sent off and two more for the language he used against the officials.

Godin will miss matches against Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao and the first match of next season.

