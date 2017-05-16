Godwin Obaseki Edo Govt. to reposition the state for rubber production – Pulse Nigeria
|
Godwin Obaseki Edo Govt. to reposition the state for rubber production
Pulse Nigeria
The governor stated this while receiving the management of the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria (RRIN), Benin. Published: 03:55; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki. play. Edo state governor, Godwin …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!