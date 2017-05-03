Goje: Shekarau Vow To Institute Legal Action Against Police

Former Governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau yesterday has averred that, he will institute legal action against the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over his alleged involvement in the alleged assassination of a Kano cleric, late sheikh Jafar Mahmoud Adams, as allegedly contained in a file recovered by police operatives from the residence of senator Danjuma Goje.

Shekarau said, his decision to likely seek redress in the court of law, arouse from the undisclosed content of a document recovered by the police, alleging his being part of the plot in coordinating and executing the planned death of the renown Kano Islamic cleric

In a petition dated May 3 and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, titled “Protest over Linking Me to a Document Purported to Have Been Found at Senator Goje’s Residence,” Shekarau urge the police to make available the content of the document recovered for public consumption.

“I urge you (IGP) to recognize the need for the urgent handling of this matter to speedily exonerate me of any complicity, and to douse tension from within our admirers and the general public.

“Failure to do this within two weeks of the receipt of this letter may compel me to initiate appropriate legal action, to enforce my fundamental human right, as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The former Minister of Education denied his complexity in the assassination of sheik Jafar, adding that the association of his persons in the death of Jafar was the handiwork of fifth columnist out to dent his hard earned reputation as a public servant.

The Sardaunan Kano as he is fondly referred to by his admirers to residence dig and unravel the source of the document, pointing out that, social media networks are awash with a document said to be the one recovered from Goje’s residence.

The petitioner said “On Thursday April 27, 2017 Nigerians woke up to the news published in the Punch Newspaper that among documents discovered by the Nigeria Police at Distinguished Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence at Maitama, Abuja, was ‘A File containing write-ups on how Governor Shekarau plotted the assassination of Sheikh Jafaru.’ Coming through the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, the news was also monitored in a recoded video interview shared in various social media platforms.

“I am constrained to say, this disclosure amounts to defamation of character, capable of tarnishing my image and pitching the sensibilities of the public against me.

“In view of this, I request your good offices to take further action than just mere mention of the discovery of the incriminating document at Senator Goje’s residence.

“I would appreciate it if you address the issue by: 1. Commencing an immediate thorough investigation on the content of said write up recovered at Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence.

“2. Making available to me and the general public, the contents of the write-up on my alleged involvement in the assassination of the Sheikh, in the spirit of justice and fair-play.

“3. Crosschecking your office records to determine whether or not the recovered document from Senator Goje is different from the widely circulated one in 2009, which your office investigated under IGP Hafizu Ringim and on which the then PPRO, ACP Emmanuel Ojukwu kept the public informed on the investigations of the Police on the matter.”

