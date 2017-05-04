Golden stone targets transporters with Micking Lubes – Vanguard
|
Golden stone targets transporters with Micking Lubes
Vanguard
MICKING brand of lubricant was the star at the just concluded Lagos Motor show. The Korean made engine oil was brought to the Lagos fair by Golden Stone Limited, which represents Micking in Nigeria. The traffic at Micking stand at the fair, especially …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!