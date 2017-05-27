Golf: Spieth Continues Struggle For Form

Jordan Spieth continued to struggle for top form as he finished five shots off the lead in the first round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational.

It could have been worse for the defending champion as he closed his round with back-to-back birdies to finish level par, after a double bogey on the 15th had been followed by another dropped shot on the 16th.

Spieth has missed the cut at his last two events but had hoped a return to form was on the cards in his home state of Texas.

The 23-year-old bogeyed the second and fourth but returned to level par by gaining shots on the fifth and seventh.

A 38-foot putt saved par on the ninth before a dropped shot on the 10th was followed by birdies on the 11th and 13th to take him under par for the first time.

But he struggled on the par-four 15th, finding the bunker from his drive before his next shot ended up in a water hazard.

