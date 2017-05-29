Golfer Tiger Woods arrested for drunk driving

Golf star Tiger Woods was arrested on a drink-driving charge in Florida early on Monday morning, police say.

Police recorded the arrest at 07:18 local time (11:18 GMT) and the golfer was released a few hours later, records from Palm Beach County police show.

He was arrested in the town of Jupiter at around 03:00 local time, media reports say.

The 41-year-old has been recovering from a recent back surgery and last blogged about his health on 24 May.

He wrote that the surgery had relieved terrible pain and that he hadn’t “felt this good in years”.

He said the outlook for a return to competitive golf was “positive”.

(Source: BBC)