GolfSixes Field – 2017 GolfSixes Player List

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 GolfSixes will be hosted at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England between Thursday May 4th and Sunday May 7th.

The provisional GolfSixes player lineup has been announced includes 32 players. The full GolfSixes player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 GolfSixes Player List

The GolfSixes field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 GolfSixes, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Pablo Larrazábal
Lucas Bjerregaard Alexander Levy
Grégory Bourdy José-Filipe Lima
Sam Brazel David Lipsky
Alejandro Cañizares Joost Luiten
Johan Carlsson Matteo Manassero
S.S.P Chawrasia Thorbjørn Olesen
Nicolas Colsaerts Renato Paratore
Thomas Detry Paul Peterson
Jamie Donaldson Richie Ramsay
Bradley Dredge Chikkarangappa S
Darren Fichardt Reinier Saxton
Ricardo Gouveia Brandon Stone
Scott Hend Andy Sullivan
Thongchai Jaidee Marc Warren
Joakim Lagergren Chris Wood

