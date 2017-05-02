Gombe ready to implement N56,000 minimum wage
gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has assured the state civil servants that his government would immediately implement the proposed N56,000 national minimum wage, if the Federal Government approves it. Dankwambo gave the assurance at the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day in Gombe yesterday. The governor was represented by his deputy, Mr Charles Iliya, who […]
