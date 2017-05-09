Gombe state NYSC member dies in fatal accident on his way to Taraba

A Gombe state NYSC member, Rimam Nuhu Kwabche was killed in a fatal car accident on his way to his state, Taraba, yesterday, May 8th.

Friends and family have flooded his timeline on Facebook to send their condolence messages. See his last post on Facebook below…



