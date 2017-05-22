Gonna Be Hard To Relace Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso- Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti admits it will be tough for the club to replace the recently retired duo of Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

Lahm, 33, and Alonso, 35, both played for the final time on Saturday in Bayern’s 4-1 defeat of Freiburg.

Ancelotti praised the pair for their respective careers and stated that Bayern will have a tough job finding replacements for the defender and the midfielder.

“It has been an emotional day for [Philipp] Lahm and [Xabi] Alonso, I want to thank them both for everything they have given to the club, their season has been fantastic like their careers have been extraordinary,” he is quoted as saying on TMW. “Now we have to look forward and look for good replacements, which will be difficult.”

