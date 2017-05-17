Pages Navigation Menu

GOOD GOD! Nigerian Woman Delivers Sextuplets After 17-Years Of Childless Marriage (Photo)

A Nigerian woman, Mrs Ajibola Adeboye has delivered a set of sextuplets after 17 years of marriage.

 

Mrs Adeboye delivered her six children, 3 boys and 3 girls, at the Virginia Commonwealth University Teaching Hospital (VCU) Richmond VA. USA, on May 11th, 2017. Mother and children are said to be doing fine.

According to her husband, Mr Adeboye Taiwo, they were asking for just one child but G** surprised them with six. He said they didn’t know they were having a set of sextuplets until they had an ultrasound.

He is seeking for help from the public as well as the government. See photos below:

