GOOD NEWS!! Stadium And Street To Be Named After Anthony Joshua In Nigeria

After defeating Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua is set to be honoured by the Ogun State government, the state where his parents hail from in Nigeria. Majority leader of the State House of Assembly Yinka Mafe says he will move a motion in the state legislature to have the Sagam International Stadium renamed Anthony Joshua …

