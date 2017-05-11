Google acquires ‘Job Simulator’ developer Owlchemy Labs

Owlchemy Labs, the independent studio behind the 2016 VR hit Job Simulator, has been acquired by Google. This comes on the heels of Owlchemy’s second VR game, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.

The post Google acquires ‘Job Simulator’ developer Owlchemy Labs appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

